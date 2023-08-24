Daily briefing: From ISRO’s space journey to future of space tech, here’s all what Chandrayaan-3 brings with it

Good morning! ? Today’s edition is all things Chandrayaan-3 – from the team behind the ambitious mission, to what its success means for the private space industry. The Moon is Indian India has officially made it to the Moon! As the whole nation watched with bated breath, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module gently descended on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. With this, India has become the first country to successfully land in the unexplored south pole of the Moon, believed to be a reservoir of frozen water key to future space missions. So, where does this leave India? According to...