Moon landing: Incredible footage of Chandrayaan-3 rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has just released incredible new close-up footage of the moon after a successful soft landing. Earlier this week, India became the first country to land an unmanned craft near the lunar south pole as The Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Wednesday. The achievement has locked India in as one of only four countries to successfully complete a soft landing – where the spacecraft doesn’t suffer significant damage during landing – on the moon, alongside the United States, Russia, and China. Now, new footage from the Lander Imager Camera on the Chandrayaan-3 has shown the final...