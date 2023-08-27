Fukushima Nuclear Plant: Why is Japan Releasing Radioactive Water and Which Nations are Opposing

Japan is releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean- prompting strong protests from neighbouring China and South Korea. Japan discharged around 1.34 million tonnes of treated radioactive water, collected on-site in the 12 years since the plant was swamped by a tsunami. The move has led China imposing a ban on Japanese seafood and protests in South Korea. Tokyo has reiterated that the wastewater is treated and will be harmless, a position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Why is Japan Releasing the Water? A magnitude 9.0 quake on March...