Australia’s first rare earths refinery could be just the start

Delivering on this opportunity will require deliberate planning and action. Other countries are racing to attract investment and win their share of future green industries – the US, UK, EU, Japan, South Korea and Canada among them. In rare earths, Australia is uniquely positioned by virtue of our mineral endowment, environmental stewardship and the sovereign refining capability that Iluka is building in partnership with the Australian government. Modelling commissioned by the Commonwealth shows 115,000 jobs and a $71 billion contribution to our national wealth by 2040 could be generated in a scenario where the critical minerals sector’s current production rises...