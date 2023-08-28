How the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada’ causes true harm to her subjects

An American criminology professor describes Romana Didulo as a 'mixture of QAnon conspiracy theories, pseudo-legal sovereign-citizen beliefs and new age spirituality' Proclaiming herself as the 'Queen of Canada,' outspoken QAnon conspiracist lead Romana Didulo (pictured) is believed to be in the Sault this weekend 1 / 1 Proclaiming herself as the 'Queen of Canada,' outspoken QAnon conspiracist lead Romana Didulo (pictured) is believed to be in the Sault this weekend EDITOR'S NOTE: An influential QAnon figure — Romana Didulo, a.k.a. "Queen of Canada" — has been in Sault Ste. Marie for more than a week. This weekend, she met with...