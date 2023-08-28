How are Spots on the Moon Named: Explained Amid India Naming Landing Spot as Shiv Shakti Point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot near the Moon South Pole would be named as Shiv Shakti point. The prime minister made the announcement while congratulating and interacting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru after the successful touchdown of the Vikram lander on August 23. “There is a scientific tradition of naming the location of a touchdown. India has decided to name the lunar region where our Chandrayaan-3 landed. The place where Vikram lander descended will be known as Shiv Shakti point,” he said. He also announced naming the point...