European shares rise as fresh Chinese measures lift mood, tech stocks rally

Published Aug 28, 2023 03:27AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured as the German index celebrates its 35th birthday at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2023. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo (Reuters) - European shares advanced at the open on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains following an upbeat close on Wall Street and China-exposed automakers rising after Beijing announced measures to aid its ailing stock market. By 0710 GMT, the pan-European added 0.7% after posting its first weekly gain in four. Technology stocks advanced 1.5%, their first climb in three sessions,...