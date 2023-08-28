What if employers could gauge the ‘moods’ of workers? A dangerous new tech gains ground in India

India’s market for emotion recognition technologies has grown significantly in the last few years. AI start-ups are offering Indian employers the “dark personality inventory” that claims to identify “negative” traits like self-obsession and impulsiveness in potential hires. “Human Resources tech” features claims of providing emotion recognition systems to classify the mood of employees as they walk into their workplace. Some companies are also investing in emotion recognition systems to monitor customer responses to ads, videos, and other stimuli. These assumptions are made by quantifying a variety of input data – from facial expressions, to gait, to vocal tonality and brain...