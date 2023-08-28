Is Elon Musk a threat to Australia?

Starlink is now the world’s largest network of satellites delivering internet from space. A simplified version of it works like this: ground stations, such as one on the outskirts of Broken Hill in far west NSW, beam data up to the satellites, which are about the size of a pizza box and powered mostly by solar energy. The data is then beamed back down to customers who connect via a small dish, and vice versa for uploads. The actual logistics and engineering behind Starlink are enormously complex. The system relies on a growing number of satellites, which number more than...