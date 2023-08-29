US Stocks Open Higher; Kimco Realty To Acquire RPT Realty

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.81% to 34,626.22 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 13,674.08. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,432.51. Check This Out: Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares jumped by 1.4% on Monday. In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 0.3%. Top Headline Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) penned a merger agreement to acquire RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in an all-stock transaction for around $2...