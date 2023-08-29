The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Crude Oil Rises; GD Culture Group Shares Spike Higher

August 29, 2023
Source: markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.46% to 34,505.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.43% to 13,649.27. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 4,419.35. Check This Out: Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter Leading and Lagging Sectors Materials shares jumped by 1% on Monday. In trading on Monday, utilities shares rose by just 0.03%. Top Headline Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) announced a merger with KSL Capital Partners LLC, an investor in travel and leisure businesses. Equities Trading UP Hawaiian Electric Industries,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter