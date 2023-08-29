Meghan Markle’s huge Instagram mistake exposed

COMMENT It was in the final weeks of 2017 when the music died; when the peony shots and the perfectly tilted Panama hat pics and the Italian sunsets ended, for good. Actress and mid-tier Canadian fashion chain face Meghan Markle was set to marry into the royal family, and thus, with history beckoning and tiaras just waiting to be worn, came the official parting of the ways between the Suits star and her oversaturated personal Instagram account. Money. Fame. Clout. Never again would she need to try and climb the greasy pole of social media. Hello there, irony! Meghan Markle...