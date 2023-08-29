How Japan’s release of nuclear wastewater has led to a flood of misinformation in China

Japan has begun releasing treated radioactive water from its stricken Fukushima nuclear reactor into the Pacific Ocean, which has led to the rise of anger in China. Following Beijing’s ban on Japanese seafood imports, Chinese netizens has begun to call for boycotts of a variety of Japanese products, while others are stocking up on crucial supplies, with viral posts promoting wild theories that lack scientific backing. Despite being deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the release of wastewater has drawn the outrage of Japan’s neighbours, whose fraught relationships with their former coloniser have laid the groundwork for public...