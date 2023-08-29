India Just Landed on The Moon. This Weekend It'll Launch a Spacecraft to The Sun

Days after becoming the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's largely unexplored south pole, India's space agency said on Monday it will launch a satellite to survey the Sun. "The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for September 2," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Aditya, meaning "Sun" in Hindi, will be fired into a halo orbit in a region of space about 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, providing the craft with a continuous clear view of the Sun. "This...