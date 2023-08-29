3 EV Stocks That Every Bold Investor Should Own Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Whether you agree or not, electric vehicles (EV) are the future, and they are going to make a place for themselves on the road. China accounts for more than half of the total EV sales across the world, and the government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Several other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have set long-term goals to achieve electrification of their fleet as well. The rising oil and gas prices, increasing levels of pollution and the cost efficiency offered by EVs as compared...