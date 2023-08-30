A new, ridiculously slippery toilet bowl could keep poop from sticking, scientists report

A slippery new toilet bowl material is resistant to the stickiness of synthetic poop with different moisture contents. (Video credit: Supplementary Materials from Li et al. 2023 DOI:10.1002/adem.202300703) An incredibly slippery 3D-printed toilet doesn't get dirty and requires less water to flush than a typical one, scientists say. Could cleaning toilets become a chore of the past? Right now, the concept is just a prototype, but researchers are working on ways to eventually bring this clever chemistry to market. So far, the researchers have printed only a tiny model of the toilet that stands about one-fifth the height of a...