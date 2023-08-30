The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Cheaper Apple Vision Pro Model Plan Outlined In New Report, With Two Display Suppliers Being Evaluated To Bring Down Cost

August 30, 2023
Source: wccftech.com wccftech.com
News Snapshot:
The current Apple Vision Pro features two 4K microLED panels that are only sourced from Sony, a manufacturer that was earlier reported to cap its annual display production at just a million units for the AR headset. With this massive hurdle, not only will Apple not be able to produce as many units as it wants, but having a single supplier also means that the company will have less room for negotiating display component prices. Fortunately, a new report states that two Chinese suppliers are currently being evaluated for their microLED technology, which can potentially bring the cost down, enabling...
