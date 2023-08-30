PC sales still look dreary

The PC market remains a few fuses short. Shares of PC-making giant HP Inc. (HPQ) plunged over 8% in early trading on Wednesday as persistent tepid demand for computers led to a full-year profit warning. HP now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $3.23 to $3.25 a share, down from $3.30 to $3.50 previously. Free cash flow is targeted at $3 billion compared to a prior outlook of $3.25 billion. "This outlook is largely driven by the continued aggressive pricing environment in PCs, sluggish demand in China, and enterprise demands," HP CEO Enrique Lores told analysts on the earnings call. "Notwithstanding...