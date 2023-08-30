India’s Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon. Here's why that matters

India made history as the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 lander on Aug. 23, 2023. This also makes it the first country to land on the Moon since China in 2020. India is one of several countries — including the U.S. with its Artemis program — endeavoring to land on the Moon. The south pole of the Moon is of particular interest, as its surface, marked by craters, trenches and pockets of ancient ice, hasn't been visited until now. The Conversation U.S. asked international affairs expert Mariel Borowitz about this Moon...