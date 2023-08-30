The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Researcher builds anti-Russia AI disinformation machine for $400

August 30, 2023
Source: arstechnica.com arstechnica.com
News Snapshot:
In May, Sputnik International, a state-owned Russian media outlet, posted a series of tweets lambasting US foreign policy and attacking the Biden administration. Each prompted a curt but well-crafted rebuttal from an account called CounterCloud, sometimes including a link to a relevant news or opinion article. It generated similar responses to tweets by the Russian embassy and Chinese news outlets criticizing the US. Russian criticism of the US is far from unusual, but CounterCloud’s material pushing back was: The tweets, the articles, and even the journalists and news sites were crafted entirely by artificial intelligence algorithms, according to the person...
