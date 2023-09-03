The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Politics live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt facing questions on the economy on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips

September 3, 2023
News Snapshot:
'We can certainly compete with China' The chancellor is now asked about the advanced talks with Britain's biggest steel producer - Tata Steel - to hand over a £500m aid package aimed at securing the long-term future of steelmaking in South Wales. Jeremy Hunt accuses Trevor Phillips of being "negative and declinist" after it is put to him that the government is aiming to prop up an industry that can't compete with China. The chancellor argues the UK "can certainly compete with China". He says: "We are the world's second largest colleagues offshore wind producer and when it comes to...
