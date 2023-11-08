"Godmother of A.I." Fei-Fei Li on technology development: "The power lies within people"

Fei-Fei Li, known as the "Godmother of A.I.," has spent more than 20 years in the field of artificial intelligence, developing the groundbreaking technology and advocating for its use in ethical ways. Now, Li helms Stanford University's artificial intelligence lab, where the professor leads a team of graduate students teaching robots to mimic human behavior. She also leads a campaign that advocates for all A.I. being driven by people, and has taken that message to Congress. Li, 47, advocates for bringing artificial intelligence to healthcare, and has advised President Joe Biden on the urgent need for more public-sector funding so...