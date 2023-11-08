Private schools rethink China future after flunking growth test

Students stand at a school during a flag-lowering ceremony on the first day of the new academic year in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song Acquire Licensing Rights HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Some shareholders of Dulwich College International are in talks for a sale of the British school's China-heavy Asia operations, two sources said, in the latest indication of how turmoil in China's $570 billion education industry is forcing overhauls at institutions. Dozens of international and private schools in China are closing or merging, industry executives said, weighed down by tighter regulation, a slowing economy and dwindling...