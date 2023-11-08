India has highest number of universities featured in QS World University Rankings-Asia, surpasses China

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has retained its top position in India in the QS World University Rankings-Asia and India has surpassed China in the number of ranked universities. According to the rankings announced on Wednesday, India is now the ''most represented higher education system'', with 148 featured universities, 37 more than last year. It is followed by Mainland China with 133 and Japan with 96. Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal featured in the rankings for the first time. Like last year, IISc Bengaluru, Delhi University and five Indian Institutes of Technology -- Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur --...