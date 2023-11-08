Meta and Microsoft move to protect elections from AI

Microsoft is developing a watermarking service to show the origins of political content, while Meta will require advertisers to disclose if their content has been digitally altered. Both Meta and Microsoft have announced new measures to deal with the risk of AI and deepfakes disrupting elections worldwide. Microsoft said its new measures are being made due to concerns that authoritarian nations will interfere in elections by combining traditional techniques “with AI and other new technologies”. One of the tech giant’s measures is a tool to digitally sign and authenticate media using a type of digital watermark from the Coalition for...