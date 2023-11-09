The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery

November 9, 2023
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday. Under the new policy by Meta, labels acknowledging the use of AI will appear on users' screens when they click on ads. The rule takes effect on January 1 and will be applied worldwide. Microsoft unveiled its own election year initiatives on Tuesday, including a tool that will allow campaigns to insert a digital watermark into their ads. These watermarks are intended to help voters understand who created the ads, while also ensuring the...
