Ron DeSantis Stumbles Off Republican Debate Stage in Viral Video

A video showing Ron DeSantis stumbling off the stage during a break in Wednesday night's third Republican presidential debate in Miami, Florida, has gone viral. The 6-second footage, shared by the PatriotTakes account on X, formerly Twitter, shows the Florida governor briefly losing his footing as he step down from the stage, before regaining his composure. A female voice can be heard asking, "Oh, where's he going?" then making an "Oh" sound after the stumble. The video has been viewed more than 140,000 times, receiving over 340 retweets. Ron DeSantis stumbled down a step during a commercial break. #Debate2023 pic.twitter.com/k7OuN0Uxhw...