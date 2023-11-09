After tearing strips off each other, one notable absentee from Republican debate emerged relatively unscathed

The point at which former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, called entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, "scum" was when the third Republican debate officially descended from bad-tempered to downright vicious. He had just mocked her daughter for being a long-time user of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. "Leave my daughter out of your voice," she said, in a way that recalled Will Smith telling Chris Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth", at the Oscars. Haley stopped short of an on-stage slap, but it was reflective of tense exchanges between the candidates over two hours of verbal...