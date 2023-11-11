The Meta Quest 3 Lite could cause big problems for Pico in China

What you need to know Meta and Tencent have reached a provisional deal to bring Meta Quest VR headsets to China for the first time. The move comes just after Pico, Meta's biggest potential competitor in the region just slashed hundreds of employees. The debut Meta headset in China could be the Quest 3 Lite, a rumored headset priced lower than the regular Meta Quest 3. It's been a very long time since Chinese users have been able to use Facebook or any of Meta's products in any capacity, but a provisional deal between tech giant Tencent and Meta could...