U.S. President Biden to mee Chinese President Xi on Wednesday

November 11, 2023
Aamer Madhani And Colleen Long, The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in a year. The White House has said for weeks that it anticipated Biden and Xi would meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, but negotiations went down to the eve of the gathering, which kicks off Saturday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a...
