Samsung's foldables have been left behind by the competition

November 11, 2023
I don't know about you, but any time a new gadget gets announced, I have to see what it's all about — even if all signs point to a small refresh. For me, I'm always hoping there will be something that hasn't leaked, delivering that "wow" moment we're all chasing. A perfect example is Samsung's first Galaxy Fold, which mesmerized both my inner and outer nerd. Of course, the first version had its issues, forcing a delayed launch, but nearly five years later, Samsung has dominated the folding phone market with both book-style and clamshell smartphones. Now on its fifth...
