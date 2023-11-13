Once a hydrogen vehicle pioneer, Switzerland lags in the green fuel race

A hydrogen train developed by the Swiss firm Stadler Rail for the US market. Stadlerrail.com read aloud pause X Swiss companies recognise the potential of green hydrogen and are pushing ahead with development. But without a government strategy, the Alpine state risks being left out of European plans to capitalise on this carbon-free fuel. This content was published on November 13, 2023 - 09:00 Luigi Jorio A journalist from Ticino resident in Bern, I write on scientific and social issues with reports, articles, interviews and analysis. I am interested in environmental, climate change and energy issues, as well as migration,...