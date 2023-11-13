ANALYSIS-Can Indonesia deliver a green power plan for the people?

* Experts call for more community involvement in planning * Sharing benefits of energy shift key to deal's success * Uncertainty over goal to shut industry coal power plants By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C ommunities impacted by a multi-billion-dollar climate deal to help Indonesia shift from polluting coal power to renewable energy are at risk of losing out because they have had limited involvement in planning the transition so far, analysts warned. Earlier this month, Jakarta published a plan for how it will slash planet-heating emissions from its power sector under a $20-billion...