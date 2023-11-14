"AI Chemist Brings Us One Step Closer To Breathing On Mars"

"Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids," sang Elton John. It is not just cold as hell, it lacks a lot of the basic necessities that humans need to survive, including oxygen to breathe. And given that we would like to get humans there at some point, and bringing stuff from Earth is expensive, that is a problem that needs solving. NASA has successfully demonstrated that it is possible to produce oxygen on Mars with the experiment MOXIE, brought over by the Perseverance rover. Now, a Chinese team has shown that it might be possible to produce...