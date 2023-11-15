Biden's goal for Xi meeting is to better US-China communications

Biden's meeting with Xi on Wednesday is the main event of his four-day visit to San Francisco. SAN FRANCISCO — President Joe Biden said on the eve of his much-anticipated meeting with China's Xi Jinping that his goal for the talks is simply to try to get U.S.-Chinese communications back on stable ground after a tumultuous year. Biden said Tuesday shortly before departing for San Francisco to meet Xi and attend this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that the nations must get "on a normal course corresponding" once again even as they have sharp differences on no shortage of issues....