TikTok disputes claims of anti-Israel bias amid calls to ban the app

TikTok is pushing back against claims of bias in the Israel-Hamas war, after American politicians resumed efforts to ban the app over the apparent popularity of pro-Palestinian content. In a recent open letter, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that the influx of content critical of Israel could “propagandize Americans.” Some American politicians blame TikTok for young voters’ support of Palestinians, and insinuate that the platform pushes pro-Palestine content over pro-Israel content — a sentiment that TikTok previously said is “simply false.” Creators who have voiced support for either side of the conflict allege that they’ve been censored; an open letter...