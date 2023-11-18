The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Cebu traders eye India business

November 18, 2023
Source: sunstar.com.ph sunstar.com.ph
ENCOURAGED by the successful run of the first India Business Roadshow-Cebu Edition, key leaders of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) are eyeing to mount another trade mission to India. “It’s a matter of time that we organize a trade mission to India again and see how we do things together,” said CCCI past president Felix Taguiam, citing the immense business opportunities in store for both Cebuano and Indian entrepreneurs. Although there’s no specific timeline yet, Taguiam said India, one of the world’s fastest growing economies, is a big market worth exploring. In 2014, Taguiam said, 20 CCCI member...
