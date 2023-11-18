Politics Briefing: Trudeau says recent protests ‘not about’ him

Hello, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing down any personal inconvenience he suffered this week when he was targeted by protesters over the Israel-Hamas war while he was at a pair of Vancouver eateries. In one case, Vancouver police had to send 100 officers to a cocktail bar in the city so Trudeau and his security detail could safely depart given the presence of 250 pro-Palestinian protesters. “It’s not about me,” Trudeau said today when asked what the incidents said about his safety in a place, namely British Columbia, where he used to live and visits frequently. “Right now, the...