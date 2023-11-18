Great Reads: The two Michaels, Ukrainian seniors refuse to leave home, and the millionaire behind a B.C. ghost town

Good morning, and welcome to the weekend. Grab your cup of coffee or tea, and sit down with a selection of this week’s great reads from The Globe. In this issue, Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and senior parliamentary reporter Steven Chase have an exclusive report on the case of the two Michaels – Canadians who were jailed by China for nearly three years. Michael Spavor is now seeking a multimillion-dollar settlement from the federal government, according to two sources, alleging he was deceived by Michael Kovrig into providing intelligence on North Korea to Canada and allied spy services. Reporters...