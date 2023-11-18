UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article. With reference to the Global TB report 2023, consider the following statements: 1. TB is the world’s highest leading cause of death from a single infectious agent in 2022. Advertisement 2. India’s TB mortality increased in the year 2022 as compared to year 2021. 3. There was an increase in reporting of TB cases in 2022. 4. India...