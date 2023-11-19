Apple: Beijing Sends A Message

Feng Li/Getty Images News As international capital is leaving China, Beijing is aiming to prevent a spike in outflows by stimulating the economy to attract investors and trying to improve ties with Western governments to minimize geopolitical risks for everyone. It’s too soon to tell whether those efforts will be successful, but what’s certain is that they at the very least should try and help Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) improve its performance in the short term. Let’s not forget that the company experienced four consecutive quarters of Y/Y revenue declines in part due to the weakness of the Chinese market on...