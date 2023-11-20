$18 Trillion Capital Gap Is Threatening the Green Energy Transition

A Staggering 90% of the Shortfall is Traceable to Electricity and End Use Investments Inflation, High Capital Costs, and Supply Chain Pressures Are Slowing the Energy Transition Companies Are Optimizing Capital Structures for Energy Transition Investment with Deals Surpassing $320 billion in 2023 BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Closing the $18 trillion gap to fund the green energy transition through 2030 is being slowed by negative investment conditions. Challenges include inflation, supply chain constraints and pressures, and higher costs of capital. However, the energy sector has responded proactively. Total energy sector transactions exceeding $320 billion so far in 2023...