Today’s Top News Headlines and Latest News at 10:30 am on 21 November 2023

In top national news: Frequent walks, regular communication with their loved ones, a demarcated area to relieve themselves — more than a week after they found themselves trapped inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, the 41 men have found different ways to keep themselves going, physically and mentally. Dr Abhishek Sharma, a government-appointed psychiatrist overseeing the mental health of the trapped workers, emphasised their resilient spirits. “We’ve kept constant contact, suggesting activities like yoga, and walking, and encouraging conversations among them to maintain high morale. Among those trapped inside is one Gabbar Singh Negi, who has been in a similar condition before....