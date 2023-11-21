Evening Update: China defends prosecution of Kovrig and Spavor; premature babies in Gaza evacuated to Egypt

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: China is defending its prosecution of two Canadians for espionage after recent reporting from The Globe and Mail found that that Michael Spavor blames his fellow prisoner Michael Kovrig for their nearly three-year-long detention. Canada denied the charges at the time, saying it was in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant. “Recent relevant reports once again prove that the above facts cannot be denied,” China’s embassy in Ottawa said in a statement Sunday. “Canada’s hyping up of so-called ‘arbitrary detention’ by China...