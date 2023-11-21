The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Nvidia earnings: OpenAI drama, record high stock price set the table for key report

November 21, 2023
Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday as Wall Street eagerly awaits an update on the fundamentals behind the artificial intelligence hype cycle. This report comes after the stock closed at a record high of $504.09 per share on Monday, with AI once again becoming the story of the moment for investors amid the ongoing drama surrounding Sam Altman's departure from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and his moved to join Microsoft (MSFT). Expectations for the chip giant remain elevated as the company has become the face of the 2023 AI story. Here's what Wall Street...
