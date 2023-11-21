The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

BofA’s ‘angry trades’ for 2024. Plus, why some investors are putting too much money into GICs

November 21, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett published ‘12 Angry Trades’ in his most recent weekly report, a series of investment strategies that would be successful if some of the most widely held market-related forecasts turn out to be wrong in 2024. Mr. Hartnett is well positioned for this contrarian exercise as he is compiler of BofA’s popular monthly survey of global fund managers. Among them, Mr. Hartnett noted that countries accounting for 80 per cent of global market capitalization are having elections next year. If they all go more smoothly than expected, lower-than-expected oil prices could be an unexpectedly successful...
