Spanish cos eye high speed rail in India

NEW DELHI : Spanish transport firms are interested in building high-speed railway networks in India, said the country’s ambassador Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez in an interview with Mint. Spain, which has the second largest network of high-speed trains in the world after China according to Dominguez, is interested in exploring the sector for its private sector companies. He mentioned Talgo, a Spanish manufacturer of high speed passenger trains, as an interested party in the high-speed rail sector. Besides this, defence is a key focus for Spain, Dominguez said. Spain’s state-owned defence firm Navantia has thrown its hat in the ring...