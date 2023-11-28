Market movers: Why BNS-T, MEG-T, FM-T and more stocks are seeing action on Tuesday

A survey of North American equities heading in both directions On the rise Shares of Canadian oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) were higher on Tuesday after it said it expects adjusted core earnings for 2024 to be 5 per cent to 7 per cent higher than 2023. While global natural gas prices have slumped compared to last year, prices are still high enough for companies to produce profitably, boosting demand for pipelines. Gordon Pape: With pipelines paying off for income investors, here’s the stock to target TC Energy’s capital expenditure is expected to be between $8-billion...