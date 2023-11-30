Asia’s tech giants lean toward desperate deals

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew arrives for a dinner, on the eve of the Paris Peace Forum at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Acquire Licensing Rights SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TikTok is willing to become a friend rather than foe to hold onto its overseas strongholds. At least that’s how things appear to be shaping up in Southeast Asia where China’s ByteDance-owned short-form video app is exploring investing in a unit of Indonesian tech pioneer GoTo (GOTO.JK) to get past a ban on social media companies directly engaging in e-commerce. Indonesia is...