The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Alibaba’s Cloud Business Gets Qwen-ched!

December 1, 2023
Source: analyticsindiamag.com analyticsindiamag.com
News Snapshot:
Listen to this story Chinese tech-giant Alibaba is desperately trying to save its cloud business with large language models (LLMs). After releasing Qwen-7B in October, Alibaba recently released Qwen-72B, which has been trained on high-quality data consisting of 3T tokens. Compared to the previous versions, this has a larger parameter size and also an expanded context window length of 32K, with more customisation capabilities. Not just that, the company also added a smaller language model, Qwen-1.8B, touting it as a gift to the research community. It has a 2k context length and requires only 3GB of GPU memory. Both of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter